INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a male and female pulled guns and shot each other on the city’s west side Wednesday evening.

According to IMPD, the male died from his injuries. He was in his 30s, police said.

The woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where she was in good condition.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Medford Avenue.

A verbal altercation preceded the shooting, police said.