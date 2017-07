INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Fire Department on Wednesday afternoon made its 18th water rescue in 19 days.

Wednesday’s rescue involved a 21-year-old kayaker in a tree at Mud Creek. Crews were dispatched at 4:23 p.m. to the 8800 block of Sargent Road.

The man was rescued shortly before 5 p.m. He was unhurt, medics said.

A release from IFD did not identify the man.

Heavy rain has led to swollen waterways across central Indiana.