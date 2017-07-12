Pacquiao disagrees with re-score, says no plans to quit

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Manny Pacquiao still disagrees with the unanimous decision that resulted in him losing the WBO world welterweight title to Jeff Horn, despite an independent re-scoring of the July 2 fight, and says he has no plans to retire.

On Monday, the WBO said in a statement that three of the five independent judges who scrutinized the bout awarded it to Horn, one awarded it to Pacquiao and one scored it a draw.

A Philippines government department asked the WBO to review the refereeing and the judging of the so-called “Battle of Brisbane” in Australia after Horn, fighting for his first world title, won a contentious unanimous points decision against Pacquiao, an 11-time world champion.

The review concluded that Horn won seven rounds to Pacquiao’s five.

Pacquiao was subsequently quoted in Philippines’ media as saying “Let the people judge for themselves … people saw what happened. We have seen worse judgments in the past where judges manipulated results. Nothing surprises me now.”

The 38-year-old Pacquiao on Wednesday indicated in a Twitter post that he won’t be hanging up his gloves, suggesting a rematch against the 29-year-old Horn, a former schoolteacher, could happen.

“I love this sport and until the passion is gone, I will continue to fight for God, my family, my fans and my country,” Pacquiao said.

Horn said he welcomed the outcome of the WBO review.

“It gives me evidence behind me that I can just use now. Instead of saying I think I won the fight, now a heap of other people — professionally — think I won the fight,” Horn said.

The fight, in front of more than 51,000 people, was scored 117-111 by Waleksa Roldan and 115-113 each by Chris Flores and Ramon Cerdan — Roldan’s score coming in for heavy criticism. Pacquiao had Horn in wobbling and in trouble in the 9th round, but couldn’t finish him off.

Horn rallied late to hold on for the points decision and remain unbeaten in 18 professional fights.

Australian media have reported the rematch could be in November, also in Brisbane.