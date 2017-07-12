Stars top Fever 79-72 for 1st road victory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Erika de Souza had 14 points and seven rebounds, and San Antonio beat the Indiana Fever 79-72 on Wednesday for the Stars’ first road victory.

San Antonio led by 12 points midway through the fourth quarter, but Briann January made a 3-pointer with 1:40 left to pull Indiana to 69-64. Dearica Hamby answered with a layup, and McBride made eight straight free throws to seal it.

Hamby added 13 points and rookie Kelsey Plum had career highs of 12 points, six rebounds and four assists for San Antonio (2-16). The Stars shot 10 more free throws than the Fever and held a 34-27 rebounding advantage.

De Souza and Hamby were a combined 13 of 14 from the field, and McBride made 12 of 13 free throws.

Candice Dupree scored 14 points for Indiana (7-10). January had 13 points and six assists.

The Fever set a franchise best attendance on kids’ day with a crowd of 12,282.