Window washer rescued after getting stuck outside 8th floor of Eskenazi Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A window washer was rescued by IFD crews after the machine he was using stopped working, stranding him outside the 8th floor of Eskenazi Hospital late Wednesday morning.

According to IFD, crews were dispatched shortly after 11:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from Eskenazi security.

Crews were able to secure the man just after noon.

IFD said the 28-year-old man is an employee of American National Skyline and has worked there for two years.

The window washer said that a control button stopped working, causing the machine to stop.

There were no injuries reported.