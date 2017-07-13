Veterans job fair to be held at Lucas Oil Stadium Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Around 75 companies will be at Lucas Oil Stadium Thursday for a job fair for veterans.

The job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The 75 companies that will be at the job fair are from several different industries. Recruiters from Eli Lilly and Company, Farmers Insurance, Home Depot, The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and many others will be at the job fair.

DAV or Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are the organizations running the job fair. They estimate the companies will have about 250 to 300 jobs to offer.

The job fair is open to veterans, those transitioning out of the military, national guard and reserve members and spouses.

Organizers expect about half of the people who attend to get some kind of offer or job interview.

And if anything, they say it’s a good opportunity for veterans to recruiters who understand how valuable veterans are.

“These events are the last true place to network. We say how much networking is so important, but they really don’t tell you where or how to do that. I think this is one of the last real time places that you can come and network and have a really organic conversation with a recruiter that’s likely a veteran as well and if not – really understands the veteran talent space, so it’s good to see even if you’re gainfully employed now, it’s good to see where you could go,” said Chris Cravens with RecruitMilitary.

The job fair is free. Parking in the South Lot at Lucas Oil Stadium is also free.

