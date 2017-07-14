Actor Donnie Wahlberg tips $2K at Charlotte Waffle House

Associated Press Published:
The original lineup of Donnie Wahlberg, Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and Jordan Knight.with New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) perform at Philips Arena on the Main Event tour on Saturday, June 6, 2015, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Actor and New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg recently left a whopping $2,000 tip after dining at a Waffle House in North Carolina.

News outlets report Wahlberg ate at the Waffle House in Charlotte on Wednesday evening, documenting his visit in a nearly 11-minute Facebook live video . He was in North Carolina for a New Kids on the Block concert Thursday night.

Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal. He wrote in a Facebook post that both of his parents waited tables for years, “so when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!”

He also gave an unsuspecting customer tickets and backstage passes for the concert.

For those wondering what the star ordered: steak, eggs, bacon and grits.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV