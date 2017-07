INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana has its own specially designed sneaker.

Adidas, who has artists create a sneaker for every U.S. state, is selling an Indy 500 shoe.

Artist Jen Mussari says she focused on a checkered flag motif to represent the Indy500.

The sneakers are being sold in an online auction, and all of the proceeds will go to Women Win.

For more information on this and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.