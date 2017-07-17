Beech Grove Marsh to become Safeway

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A Marsh that was all set for closure looks like it’ll be staying open.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Beech Grove Mayor Denys Buckley made the announcement Monday afternoon that the location will be turning into a Safeway.

Most of the former Marsh employees were re-hired by Safeway. including a long time manager.

A job fair will be held this Thursday, July 20 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Beech Grove City Hall Council Room in an effort to hire 25 more employees.

The Safeway is looking to open in the first week of August.