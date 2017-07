INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Washington Street and Tibbs Avenue when a car struck a bicyclist.

The bicyclist died on scene.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and was fully cooperative with authorities.

The occupants of the car were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Victim information has yet to be released.