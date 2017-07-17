Man charged with beating woman after she revealed pregnancy

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man beat a pregnant woman, in front of her son, after she revealed she was pregnant, according to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman said she took a pregnancy test and told, Santos Cervantes Garcia, 32, that she was pregnant.

She said he got angry and cursed her.

She asked for him to give her the cellphone so she could call her mom to get her so they wouldn’t have any problems.

He grabbed the cellphone and broke it so she couldn’t call anyone.

She says Garcia threw her on the bed and punched her in the stomach six to seven times.

He told her he was going to kill the baby, according to the woman.

She said he hit her in the face and eye about four times.

Garcia stopped punching her, left the bedroom and then came back with a broom and hit her five times in the back, according to the victim.

The woman’s mother came to the scene to take her child so she could go to the hospital.

Garcia is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Police say Garcia has a history of domestic violence and has a pending court date for domestic violence second degree.