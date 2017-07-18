Mayor Hogsett calls Project Indy program a success

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called a program that helps provide teenagers with summer jobs a success.

Now in its second year, Hogsett said the program Project Indy employed about 2,000 teens.

Some of the teenagers were hired by IndyParks.

The kids worked on projects like painting, resurfacing parking lots and mulching and landscaping at 15 different parks.

The program will wrap up Friday.

This story has been corrected. The headline had erroneously called the program TeenWorks, a program established in 1981 by Indiana philanthropist Gene Glick. Project Indy helps many community and nonprofit partners with funds, grants and promotion; TeenWorks is one of those.