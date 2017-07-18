South Bend to rename park after former Gov. Joe Kernan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan soon will have a park named after him in the city where he was elected three times as mayor.

WNDU-TV and WSBT-TV report the South Bend Park Board has approved the renaming of Viewing Park as Gov. Joe Kernan Park. A formal dedication ceremony is scheduled for next week.

Kernan was elected mayor of South Bend in 1987 and re-elected in 1991 and 1995, holding office there for nine years. He was elected lieutenant governor on the Democratic ticket with Gov. Frank O’Bannon in 1996 and 2000 and sworn in as Indiana’s 48th governor in September 2003 after O’Bannon’s death.