LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana State Police bomb squad was dispatched Wednesday afternoon to an area about a mile southeast of this Boone County city.

A woman found what is believed to be a grenade beside the road in the 1700 block of Mount Zion Road, said Cpl. Chris Burcham of the county sheriff’s office.

Boone County authorities announced they closed the road about 4:15 p.m. They were uncertain when the road might reopen, Burcham said.