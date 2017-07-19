Disney being sued over ‘Beauty and the Beast’ effects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Disney is being sued over the effects in “Beauty and The Beast.”

The studio allegedly used Mova to create the facial performances of the beast in “Beauty and the Beast” and the Alien Thanos in 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avenger: Age of Ultron.”

However, that technology, which captures facial movements, was invented by a Silicon Valley engineer, who says he was never paid for it by Disney.

Disney has no response.

