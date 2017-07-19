Family fights to bring newborn home from Mexican hospital

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – It was supposed to a relaxing vacation to Cancun for a local expecting couple, however, it’s turned out to be anything but that. Although doctors cleared her to go, the mom-to-be went into labor on that trip. She gave birth on Tuesday to her baby boy at just 28 weeks.

Now, trying to come home and get their baby into a United States hospital has been nothing short of a nightmare. The family calls it a “medical hostage” situation.

They say Hospiten Cancun, where the baby was born, keeps demanding additional payments. They have even gone after this couple’s friends and family for more money.

The grandparents of baby Beckham have been working non-stop, trying to get their family back to the United States.

They say baby Beckham’s future depends on it.

“Typically in the states, at 28 weeks they have a 96-98 percent rate of viability. In other words, most all are going to make it at 28 weeks. In Mexico it is not quite the same,” said Larry Ralph Sr., the baby’s grandfather.

Ralph Sr. says they’re doing everything they can to get Hospiten Cancun to release Beckham and his mother, but keeping up with the constant requests has been tough.

“Honestly it has been unbelievable. There has been more and more money. A few thousand here, a few thousand there,” said Ralph Sr.

The family says it started as a $7,000 bill, but has become much more as hospital staff began to reach out to friends and family of the baby’s parents, Larry Ralph Jr. and Michaela Smith.

“They wanted credit card numbers, PIN numbers, expiration dates of credit cards from friends and family,” said Ralph Sr.

He said so far, they’ve put in well over $50,000. They’re also working with U.S. Rep.Trey Hollingsworth’s office to try and find a solution.

In a statement, Rob Brugess, Director of Communications for Hollingsworth’s office said:

Indiana’s 9th Congressional District office has been working with the family throughout the day seeking a solution to get this newborn home, to the United States, for necessary medical care. Representative Hollingsworth continues to assist and looks forward to greeting this new Hoosier as soon as he is home and healthy.

“We’ve raised money, we’ve pulled our resources, we’ve put money out there, but all we want is our grandson to be released from Mexico with his mother and dad,” said Ralph Sr.

The headache didn’t stop with the hospital in Mexico.

The family says the second challenge has been finding a hospital in the U.S. that will take baby Beckham. A hospital in Florida said they would not take him as the family’s insurance wasn’t accepted.

The grandparents say they are going to try and keep negotiating with the hospital throughout the night.

Once back in Indiana, Beckham will be taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

If you’d like to help the family, donations can be made here.