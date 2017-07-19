Musical foundation based in Carmel joins elite group

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A musical foundation based in Carmel is joining an elite group of institutions worldwide.

The Great American Songbook Foundation announced Wednesday that it will become a part of the Los Angeles-based Grammy Museum.

The foundation is housed at the Palladium in downtown Carmel. Mayor Jim Brainard noted that this was a goal when the city designed the Palladium years ago.

“We wanted to build a building that would stand for centuries,” said Brainard. “We wanted to build a building that people would be proud of, that they would see as their living room; a building that would inspire great music, great thoughts and make people excited about the place they had chosen to call home.”

The Great American Songbook Foundation is comprised of more than 100,000 documents, images, recordings and other artifacts representing some of the greatest songwriters and performers of the 20th century.