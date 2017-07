Police: Customer threatened to shoot someone at Steak ‘n Shake restaurant over bad sandwich

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (AP) — Police in suburban Cleveland say a fast-food restaurant customer angry about the way his sandwich tasted and looked threatened to shoot somebody over it.

The South Euclid Police Department reported receiving a call Tuesday about a man storming into the Steak ‘n Shake restaurant “acting crazy,” saying he had a gun and was going to shoot someone. Police said he entered the kitchen while customers fled.

Police said he was “very irate and extremely uncooperative” but didn’t have a gun. They arrested the 20-year-old man, and he was being held Wednesday pending a court appearance on an aggravated menacing charge.

The South Euclid Police Department posted on their Facebook page some tips to deal with a bad restaurant experience: