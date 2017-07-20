Elon Musk: Hyperloop gets verbal approval for NY to DC route with 29 minute travel time

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Elon Musk says he has received a verbal agreement for an approval to building a Hyperloop route from New York to Washington D.C.

Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

Musk says the route will include a stop in Philadelphia and Baltimore before, and only take 29 minutes total.

Hyperloop uses magnetic levitation allowing you to glide at airplane speed in pods moving through tunnels above or below ground. Thousands of cities applied. Columbus, Ohio is one of just dozens left.

Columbus, Ohio is one of 35 semi-finalists to build the super-fast transportation system that would connect Chicago to Pittsburgh through Columbus.

Instead of a three hour drive you could get to Pittsburgh in just 10-15 minutes.

And forget seven hours in the car to Chicago. It would take less than 30 minutes.