Trump’s ‘Made in America’ features Indiana broom makers

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana business owner is still emotional after he was selected to take part in President Donald Trump’s “Made in America” week.

Brian Newton and his wife, Liz, traveled to Washington, D.C., this week. The couple run a broom business out of southern Indiana.

The brooms are made from materials found in Indiana and other parts of the country. Newton received a call from the White House last week to take part in the campaign.

Newton got to display his brooms for five hours inside the White House. The couple got to meet Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The Indiana Statehouse Bureau spoke exclusively with Newton after he got back to Indiana.

“To be honest with you, I felt a little bit like a cross between Forrest Gump and the Clampetts. We pulled up to the White House in our working pickup truck with the utility shell on it, and it’s like, wow, this is like the the coolest place we’ve ever been.”

The campaign is linked with an executive order recently signed by Trump to encourage more American-made products.

On Friday, Indiana Statehouse Bureau Chief Nick Natario will explain how the executive order could impact Hoosier businesses.