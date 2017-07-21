Authorities investigating Shelby County officer-involved shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shelby County.

According to the Indiana State Police, the incident initially began as an attempted traffic stop of a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer just south of Pleasant View near I-74 and walnut Street. However, the sped away and a chase ensued.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Indianapolis.

The chase led to the area of County Road 700 West and County Road 800 North where shots were fired by two deputies, at the conclusion of the pursuit.

ISP said the suspect, 26-year-old Jordan Smith was injured in the shooting. However, the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A female was also in the suspect’s vehicle, but was not injured.

Officers were not harmed in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

