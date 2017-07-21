Back-to-school giveaways, block parties on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several back-to-school events with free stuff are happening Saturday in the city.

Fair, backpack giveaway

8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Mainscape Parking Lot, 4150 N. Keystone Ave. — Child Advocates, the Children’s Bureau, the Indiana Department of Child Services, Choices and the Office Depot Foundation will distribute thousands of backpacks and school supplies to Marion County foster children and other community children in need. The fair will include free games and food, face painting, live music, snow cones, giant inflatables, a petting zoo and school supplies.

Indianapolis Urban League block party

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Indianapolis Urban League, 77 Indiana Ave. — GEICO, McDonalds, Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis, AFC Growth Fund, NASCAR Diversity, RLAPS and Rev Racing will join the Indianapolis Urban League for its Back to School Block Party. The event will distribute backpacks, school supplies, educational flyers and materials, food and entertainment to Block Party. Also, Race Like a Pro Simulators will allow kids and families to jump behind the wheel of a racing simulator and mimic what professional drivers will experience this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400. Rev Racing, NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity team of drivers, will be signing autographs, handing out coloring books and raffling off race weekend tickets. In addition, the block party will play host to hip hop artist Chubb Rock, DJ Stylistic, DJ Mama Mia and Radio One. Youth and family members can enjoy a bounce house, food, free haircuts, a firetruck, and first-come, first-served sneakers for students in kindergarten through Grade 5 as well as health screenings provided by HealthNet, Gennesaret Free Clinic, Indiana University School of Dentistry, Macha Eye Care and Aspin Community Health.

Zion Hope Church community day, school rally

10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Zion Hope Church, 5950 E. 46th St. — The church will give free backpacks, haircuts for boys, hair salon gift certificates for girls, and school supplies. The event also will include free health screenings, live music and dance, bounce machines, a video game truck, basketball games and hourly prayer.

McDonald’s backpack giveaway

Multiple times, three McDonald’s in Indianapolis — McDonald’s of Central Indiana is hosting a backpack giveaway at three locations: 10 a.m. at at 4545 W. 38th St., 11:30 a.m. at 2425 E. 38th St. and 1 p.m. at 3745 N. Post Road. The backpacks will include folders, notebooks, pencils and crayons. Each of these giveaways will last for one hour or while supplies last.

Also on Saturday, Henry Schein Inc. dental supply store will help 300 “pre-identified” local children at a private event on Saturday morning at its distribution center, 5315 W. 74th St. The children are supported by several local organizations including Pike County Trustees, Eagle Creek Elementary, Central Elementary, Deer Run Elementary, Eastbrook Elementary and the Indiana Department of Child Services.