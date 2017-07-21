How a total solar eclipse works, Brad Maushart explains

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re now just one month away from one of the rarest of all astronomical phenomenon, a total solar eclipse.

People haven’t had the chance to see a total solar eclipse across the contiguous United States in nearly a century and won’t have another opportunity until 2024.

The nearest point of totality for those in Indianapolis will either be in southern Illinois or western Kentucky, roughly four hours from Indianapolis by car.

If you’re going to witness this spectacle, make sure to wear proper eye protection! Sunglasses will not be enough to view this event in Indianapolis.

To learn more about exactly what a solar eclipse entails, click on the video to see 24-Hour News Meteorologist Brad Maushart explain.