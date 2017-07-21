‘Xanny Tarts’ investigation leads to 3 arrests in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — An investigation into Xanax-laced candy has led to the arrests of three people on drug charges.

“Xanny Tarts” are candies laced with a liquefied form of the anxiety medication Xanax. Police said their investigation started because of multiple tips that someone was selling “Xanny Tarts.”

Police said at least one of the tips said someone was selling the drug-laced candy from a home at in the 800 block of McClure Road, less than a block from a daycare. Nathan Wilson, a father of three, lives near the home.

“If my kids were to ever get a hold of anything like that, or any kid, it could be a life-threatening situation,” Wilson said. “It’s uncalled for.”

Officers said they saw 21-year-old Parker Broady leave the McClure Road home Wednesday night. Police pulled him over in a traffic stop, and officers said they found Xanax and pot in a backpack.

Police said they arrested Darrion Phillips and Terrell Davis, both 18, after investigators found marijuana and LSD inside the McClure Road home.

“What you do on your own time is your business, but what you’re doing out on the streets is everybody’s concern,” Wilson said.

Greenfield police said they found a batch of drug-laced candy last May.

In an unrelated case last April, detectives said they found ‘Xanny Tarts’ on a Columbus High School student.

“If we’ve got a young person selling, there is a strong possibility that it is in the schools, and it’s something that we’re always looking out for,” Columbus Police Department Lt. Matt Harris said.

Wilson said, when he’s not with his kids, he’s checking in on them every five minutes. He’s telling them to never take candy from strangers.

“I’ve found syringes on the ground around here. It’s not just here — it’s everywhere in Columbus,” Wilson said.

Police also took a 17-year-old into custody. All three of the adult suspects face preliminary drug charges, but police said only Broady is charged with dealing marijuana and dealing in a schedule IV substance (Xanax).