Colts still await return of QB Andrew Luck

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The wait for the return of the Colts franchise quaterback continues.

Andrew Luck is back throwing the football. That work began last week, according to General Manager Chris Ballard. On Monday, though, Ballard gave no indication of when Luck may join the team at training camp.

Ballard said he expects Luck to be ready for the start of the season.

Safety Clayton Geathers will not be available in the early going. Geathers is out at least the first six weeks of the regular season as he recovers from neck surgery.

For Luck’s preseason plans, Ballard is not banking on his quarterback getting game action before Week 1.

“No, I mean right now the focus is on each step,” Ballard said. “I don’t worry about when he plays and where he plays. My concern and our concern as an organization is — look, we’re all on the same page on this. Mr. (Jim) Irsay, Chuck (Pagano) and I have all had long discussions about what’s the next step. To me, the next step is getting him into practice. Then once we get to practice, then the next step will be games. If we take out a step of the process, that’s when you have a setback. That’s what causes setbacks. We don’t want to cause any setbacks at this point.”

The Colts will report to training camp on Saturday, and have a practice open to the public from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.