FBI seeks help identifying John Doe 38

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – FBI agents need help identifying a man they’re calling John Doe 38.

He’s a person of interest in a child sexual exploitation investigation. The photos on this billboards around the area could help the FBI catch this person they call John Doe 38. Agents say when these pictures were taken, John Doe 38 was with a child sometime around July of 2014, in Louisville, KY.

In the picture, the unknown man is wearing a bright lime-green shirt, blue jeans, black sunglasses, and sneakers that were black with a lime green accent. Police say he is a white male, likely between the ages of 40 and 60-years-old, with grayish-brown hair, balding at the crown of his head.

This is all part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert programs. These programs use pictures from child exploitation material. They are able to isolate and circulate images of people like this John Doe 38, who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1.800.CALL.FBI (1-800-225-5324).