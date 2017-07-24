GI Bill reform to help veterans after ITT Tech shutdown

By Published:
Harold Poling, left, and Ted Weisenberger found the doors to the ITT Technical Institute campus closed after ITT Educational Services announced that the school had ceased operating on Sept. 6, 2016, in Rancho Cordova, Calif. The Carmel, Ind.-based company, which operates vocational schools, announced in a statement that "with profound regret" it is ending academic operations at all of its more than 130 campuses across 38 states. Weisenberger was one quarter short of getting his degree in project management, and Poling was going to began taking classes in cybersecurity next week. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bipartisan proposal to help veterans impacted by school closures unanimously passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday as part of a landmark GI Bill reform package.

U.S. Rep. Luke Messer, a Republican from Indiana, and U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, a Democrat from California, spearheaded the proposal. The Takano-Messer proposal retroactively restores GI Bill benefits to veterans who were attending Carmel, Indiana-based ITT Technical Institute and California-based Corinthian Colleges, both of which closed abruptly impacting tens of thousands of students nationwide, including thousands of veterans.

The Takano-Messer proposal passed the House as part of the Harry Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017, which improves and modernizes several aspects of the GI Bill. 

“Today’s bipartisan GI Bill reform package is a big win for our veterans. Among many improvements, the bill helps thousands of veterans who lost their GI Bill benefits when ITT Tech closed,” Messer said in a news relesae. “Our military men and women count on their GI Bill benefits to build a career and life after serving our country. This bill will make sure they get that chance.”

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV