Project Indy teens get final summer paychecks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of teenagers got their last paychecks after working all summer as part of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Project Indy campaign.

Mayor Hogsett visited the MLK Center on Monday to present the teens with their final paychecks, completing seven weeks of work.

The teens worked at Tarkington Park across the street on Monday, serving as playground monitors and participating in various outreach programs.

Project Indy was started in 2016 and designed to connect young people between the ages of 18 and 24 with summer jobs.

“This really started out as a program for 10 young men, and yet 30 or 40 expressed an interest in and around the Tarkington Park area, as well as the Butler Tarkington Park neighborhood, and they’ve done an outstanding job of not only representing their neighborhood, but coming together as community, and so today is a nice reward for them,” said Mayor Hogsett.

No word yet on how many young people the program helped find work this year, but last year more than 1,000 people were hired.