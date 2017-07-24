Woman sentenced to 5 years for fraud, identity theft

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman was sentenced to five years in prison for fraud and identity theft.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Catherine Demaree was sentenced Monday morning after pleading guilty to charges of mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Demaree’s lengthy criminal record dates back to 1978, and has been convicted more than 20 times in several states and throughout Indiana. Most of the convictions were for fraud, forgery and identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In order to conceal her identity, authorities say Demaree used more than 30 aliases and a dozen false dates of birth and social security numbers.

In the case, for which she was sentenced, Demaree was caught using social security numbers and other information from more than 20 people. She used that stolen information to apply for bank loans and more than 100 credit cards, which were used to make cash withdrawals and personal purchases. She then used that money on groceries, gas, phone bills, rental cars, pizza delivery and trips to the nail salon.

Of her 61 month sentence, Demaree will be required to serve at least 52 months.