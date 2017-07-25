Ikea to host job fairs for new Fishers store

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Ikea is hosting a job fair for its new store.

Job fairs are going on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at two locations: the WorkOne Hamilton County location on North 17th Street in Noblesville and also at the WorkOne East location on North Shadeland Avenue in Indianapolis.

Open positions include everything from customer service to food service. The 289,000-square-foot Fishers store is going up off Interstate 69 near 116th Street. There no opening date set yet, but Ikea officials have said they are planning for a fall grand opening.