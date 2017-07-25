Officials seek help in identifying woman wanted for forgery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a woman they believe forged money from a stranger’s account.

It happened on March 27, at a Forum Credit Union Bank in the 6500 block of North College Avenue.

Officials said the woman withdrew $1,000 from an account that belonged to another person.

It was reported when the victim, who lives on the west coast, noticed the withdrawal and alerted authorities.

If you have any information on this woman’s whereabouts, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.