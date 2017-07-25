Research shows fun shapes encourage children to eat better

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Research shows vegetables in fun shapes will encourage children to make better food choices.

The researchers, whose study was published in the journal of food engineering, experimented with 3D printing fruits and vegetables in the shape of sea creatures in order to tempt school children to eat the healthy snacks.

And it worked.

The researchers’ next goal is to 3D print insect-based food.

