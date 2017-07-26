Judge sets deadline for moving baby to hospice

LONDON (AP) — A judge in London says critically ill baby Charlie Gard will be transferred to a hospice to die unless his family and the hospital treating him agree on an end-of-life plan by noon on Thursday.

Judge Nicholas Francis says “it is in Charlie’s best interests to be moved to a hospice and for him at that point to be moved to a palliative care regime only.”

Charlie’s mother, Connie Yates, left a courtroom in distress before the judge made his ruling.

The 11-month-old’s parents have been fighting for him to be brought home to die, but conceded Wednesday that that is not practical and a hospice is the only option.