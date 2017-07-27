Changes to Colts training camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Believe it or not Colts football is just around the corner and training camp will be a little different this year.

In fact, only two practices will be open to fans, one of which will require tickets.

Sunday is the first of only two practices this pre-season that you can see the blue and white live. The Colts have come out and said they just couldn’t find a site that fit, so they are doing only two practices this year.

The team has also come out to say this year’s model won’t be the norm and they are looking to change the way pre-season practices are for next year.

Sunday will be a fun day for families. It is free and open to the public but you do need tickets.

The day starts with Colts City/Touchdown Town opening from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Then practice gets underway at 1:45 p.m. with warm ups then full practice starts at 2:15 p.m..

However, the fun doesn’t stop there as 45 minutes after practice ends fans get access to the field to watch the movie Sing. The movie starts at 5:30 p.m. Fans aren’t allowed to bring backpacks but blankets are encouraged to watch the movie.

It’s only 45 days until the Colts take the field for the first game of the regular season when they take on the Rams on Sept.10.