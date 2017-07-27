IMPD joins federal public safety partnership

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is teaming up with the federal government to put a dent in crime.

The U.S. Department of Justice chose Indianapolis as one of four cities for this specific program. It teams up the two departments, the U.S. district attorney and other law enforcement agencies.

The program — the National Public Safety Partnership — will be in place for three years. They will look at several key components, including technology, gun violence, criminal justice and community engagement.

The former chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina has been named a strategic site liaison. He will work with IMPD as a representative with the Justice Department.