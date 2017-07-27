Southport pays respects for slain police officer

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — For hours, officers and community members stopped by the Southport Police Department to pay their respects.

People gathered outside and inside the building — all talking about slain police Lt. Aaron Allan. Police said the initial call came in Thursday afternoon for a property-damage accident. Allan and a Homecroft officer were first on scene. The two officers approached an overturned car — then someone inside started shooting at officers and hitting Allan. He was pronounced dead at a hospital

Some witness said as many as 20 shots were fired.

At the scene, along Madison Avenue in the Marion County town of Homecroft, dozens of squad cars lined the streets: Southport police, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indiana State Police and even an officer from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. They spent more than six hours processing the area, even working through rain at times.

The crime scene turned very somber as neighbors started to learn what happened. They said they know many of the Southport and Homecroft officers and said they’re all just great people and really take time to get to know the community they serve.

Why one of the people in the car started firing shots is still unclear. Both men were taken to the hospital; one was injured in the crash and the other injured when officers returned fire. Both are expected to survived. Their names and ages have not yet been released.