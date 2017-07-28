Google to spend millions to help others get jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Tech giant Google has pledged $50 million to help people land jobs.

USA Today says the money will be doled out over the next two years to prepare workers for a 21st Century job market that’s being dramatically reshaped by powerful forces.

Google will use technology to train workers in new skills, connect job seekers with open positions and provide support for low-wage service workers.

