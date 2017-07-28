Google to spend millions to help others get jobs

Staff Reports Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 23, 2010, file photo, the Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels. Google has sprinkled some new ingredients into its search engine in an effort to prevent bogus information and offensive suggestions from souring its results. Most of the changes announced Tuesday, April 25, 2017, are designed to reduce the chances that its influential search engine will highlight untrue stories about people and events, a phenomenon commonly referred to as “fake news.” Besides trying to block fake news, Google has reprogrammed a popular feature to omit derogatory search suggestions. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Tech giant Google has pledged $50 million to help people land jobs.

USA Today says the money will be doled out over the next two years to prepare workers for a 21st Century job market that’s being dramatically reshaped by powerful forces.

Google will use technology to train workers in new skills, connect job seekers with open positions and provide support for low-wage service workers.

For more on this story and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV