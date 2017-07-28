Indiana sailor killed in plane crash to get military funeral

This undated photo released by the U.S. Marine Corps on July 14, 2017, shows Navy Corpsman Ryan Lohrey, one of the 16 the victims killed in a military plane crash earlier in the week in Mississippi. (U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (AP) — A Navy sailor who was killed in a Marine plane crash earlier this month will receive military funeral honors next week in Indiana.

The Herald Bulletin reports that funeral services for 30-year-old Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohreywill be held Monday at Middletown Church of the Nazarene. A visitation will follow the service at the church.

Lohrey was one of 16 service members who died July 10 when their refueling plane crashed in Mississippi.

Hundreds gathered Thursday to show their support as a military procession took Lohrey’s remains from Knightstown to New Castle.

A Indiana Patriot Guard rider salutes as the family of Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohrey drives by July 27, 2017, in Indianapolis. Lohrey died July 10 along with 15 Marines when a military refueling plane crashed in Mississippi. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags in Henry County be flown at half-staff on Monday in honor of Lohrey.

Lohrey is survived by his parents, two children, and his wife, Cassie Lohrey.

