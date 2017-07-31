IPS students act as flower girls, boys in teacher’s wedding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some students will be going back to school with a special memory to share.

Marielle Slagel Keller teaches a combined class of kindergarteners and first graders at the IPS Butler Lab School.

Keller got married a few weeks ago and decided to ask her students to participate in the wedding as flower girls and boys.

Around 20 students walked down the aisle, wearing white and carrying garland.

“They mean the world to me. The kids and their families were part of the whole wedding planning process with me and gave me so much support along the way. They are a huge part of who I am, and it would not have felt right to not have them there,” said Keller.

And because Keller teaches a combined class, some of the lucky students will be heading back to her classroom Monday morning!

