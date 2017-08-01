2 die in crash in Tippecanoe County

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died Tuesday afternoon when their car went under the side of a semitractor-trailer, police said.

Lt. Robert Hainje with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said the two people’s names were being withheld pending notification of family.

Police received a 911 call at 4:01 p.m. about the crash on State Road 25 North at the intersection of County Road 1075 North. Police arrived to find a gold 2009 Toyota Corolla had driven into the side of a maroon 2014 International semitractor-trailer driven by Jerry K. Watkins, 48, of Michigantown, Indiana. Watkins was traveling south on the state road and the Toyota was traveling east on the count road. Preliminary investigation indicated that the Toyota failed to stop at the intersection and “under-rode the side of the semi-trailer,” a release from Hainje said.

Seat belts were in use and airbags were deployed; however, the collision was too severe to be a factor and both occupants of the Toyota died on scene, police said.

Watkins was not injured in the crash.

The southbound lanes of State Road 25 North were closed about four hours during the crash investigation and cleanup.

Motorists reported there was rain in the area at the time of the collision; however, it is unknown if weather was a factor. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision.