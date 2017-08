INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Inspectors at the Indiana State Fairgrounds began examining rides Thursday morning.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security will be checking rides Thursday and Friday in order to ensure the rides are safe.

The inspections happen every year, but they are getting more attention after the deadly ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair.

One person was killed and several others were injured in that tragic event.

For more on this story, click on the video.