INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is in serious condition following a shooting on the city’s east side Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 800 block of North Bradley Avenue.

According to police, after arriving on scene a 63-year-old male was found who had been shot multiple times in the midsection of his body.

The man was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.