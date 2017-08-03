Muncie schools cancels 2nd day of classes over bus issues

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie Community Schools will have no school for a second day following a first day that left some students standing at bus stops.

“Muncie Schools will wait until Monday, August 7, to resume classes to give MCS transportation sufficient time to straighten out the issues that were created on Wednesday,” the district said in news release issued Friday afternoon.

Superintendent Steve Baule made the announcement in the release, but a district representative said the schools’ leader was unable to speak with 24-Hour News 8’s Eric Feldman about the situation.

“The issues we had Wednesday with our transportation system were unacceptable, and we are working diligently to make sure this situation is not repeated. The safety of our students is our top priority. The situation was unsafe and it is paramount that we correct those issues before we resume school,” Baule said in the release.

The district closed several schools at the end of the 2016-2017 school year did performed redistricting. The release said Auxilio and True Consultants were unfamiliar with the Muncie area and received many incorrect routes.

“To further hamper efforts, many drivers quit days before school started,” the release said.

Muncie said the Indiana Department of Education and other state school districts stepped in to offer assistance.

Parents were encouraged to look at the district’s webpage and Facebook for updates. Parents also can call Auxilio at (765) 201-4254 to share concerns.

24-Hour News 8’s Eric Feldman will report details on what parents have faced during the 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts.