Fishers man charged with rape, recording it on video

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers man faces five felony rape charges after his ex-girlfriend found video of a sexual assault on his cellphone, authorities said.

A Fishers Police Department detective in July arrested Bradley Altman, 41, after the woman said she found and downloaded video of him having sex with her while she was sleeping. The woman told police she did not consent to the sex. A total of six videos of sex were given to police.

The sex occurred June 9 or June 10, according to court documents.

Altman also faces seven charges of public voyeurism in regard to the recordings.

A jury trial was scheduled for Sept. 11 in Hamilton Superior Court 1 in Noblesville. He was released from Hamilton County Jail in Noblesville on bond.