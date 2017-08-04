Procession route for funeral of slain police Lt. Allan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities have announced the procession route for the funeral of slain Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan.

Allan’s visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Crown Hill Funeral Home followed by a funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Authorities have provided the route for those wishing to pay respects to Allan, as well as to advise of road closures throughout Indianapolis and Southport.

The route begins at Crown Hill Funeral Home, just off West 38th Street and Clarendon Road, and follows 38th Street east, moving south on North Meridian Street, east along North Street, and south again on Pennsylvania Street as the procession carries Allan’s body to Bankers Life Fieldhouse ahead of the 11 a.m. funeral.

Following the funeral, the procession will move west across Washington Street, then south on Capitol Avenue, running south on Madison Avenue all the way to East Banta Road, leading to Derbyshire Road for Lt. Aaron Allan’s “10-42” End of Shift at Southport Police Station, at 6901 Derbyshire Road.

From the police station, the procession will head west on West Southport Road, and then north on U.S. 31, heading back up Madison Avenue, north on Delaware Street, west at North Street, and north on Illinois Street all the way to West 34th Street, when they’ll turn west toward Crown Hill Cemetery, Allan’s final resting place.

It’s expected that affected roads will be closed into the afternoon on Saturday.

Those who wish to pay their respects are advised to avoid parking on the procession route, to leave a clear path.