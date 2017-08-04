Terre Haute official who faced federal probe found dead

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana coroner says a Terre Haute city official recently suspended amid a federal investigation has been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Christopher Mark Thompson’s body was found Thursday evening in a pickup truck in rural southeastern Vigo County.

Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos said Friday that Thompson, who had been Terre Haute’s wastewater treatment plant supervisor, died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police say he was found dead by a relative and he had a handgun and notes on him.

Thompson was suspended with pay Tuesday by the Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners. The board acknowledged that Thompson was the subject of a federal investigation after the FBI served search warrants July 19 at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.