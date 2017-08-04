Woman sentenced after crash that killed Noblesville man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis woman received a four-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to drunken driving that caused the death of a Noblesville man.

Online court records show Elizabeth Vargas Hernandez, who was 35 when arrested in February, had four other charges dismissed. She was sentenced Wednesday.

Vargas Hernandez was arrested in the early morning of Feb. 13. Indiana State Police said in February she was traveling at a high speed when she struck the vehicle of 66-year-old David Kriehn. Both cars were found on Interstate 465 eastbound near Michigan Road. Investigators said Kriehn was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled several times, eventually ending up in a ditch off of the interstate.

She did not have identification on her and told police she has been in the country illegally for about four years.

Kreihn died the day of the crash at St. Vincent Hospital as a result of injuries he sustained, according to an initial coroner’s report.