What’s new at this year’s Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie visited the Indiana State Fair.

Wolfsie got a chance to preview a brand new ride called the Subaru Skyride that rises 40 feet above the main street at the fairgrounds, giving riders a great glance at the downtown Indianapolis skyline.

Foodies could also have some fun at this year’s fair as a brand new exhibit called the “Our Global Kitchen” exhibit will make its debut.

The fair began on August 4 and will run through August 20.

For more information on this year’s attractions, click here.