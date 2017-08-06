Law enforcement ‘family’ surprises Westfield teen competing at State Fair despite tragedy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Public safety and law enforcement officials from Hamilton and Boone Counties gathered Sunday to surprise a Westfield teen competing at the Indiana State Fair despite recent tragedy.

Izzy Clouse, 15, put on a brave face for the sheep show Sunday morning after her mother, Amy Clouse, unexpectedly passed away Thursday.

Her parents “would have wanted [her]” to continue showing her animals at the competition, Izzy told 24-Hour News 8 after winning third place.

Amy, a longtime dispatcher who had served the public for more than two decades at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, was preceded in death by her husband, Westfield Police Detective Scott Clouse.

“I remember hiring [Amy Clouse] 21 years ago,” Sheriff Mike Nielsen said, wiping away tears. “This is hard for all of us…especially with Izzy losing her father, too.”

Scott Clouse lost his years-long battle with lung cancer in August 2015.

He had served Westfield as a patrolman and detective for 14 years, city officials said, and was known throughout the community for both his law enforcement work and volunteer efforts.

“After the passing of her husband… Amy proved that she could survive the hardest of times by raising Izzy to the same high ethical and moral standards that Scott and Amy believed in,” said Sheriff Nielsen.

He described her as a “dedicated mother and communications officer” and commended her for never being “bashful about her beliefs.”

“I admired that in her,” he added. “Our community is left with a deep loss.”

The emotion-filled sheriff led a group of more than 20 public safety and law enforcement members to cheer on Izzy and her prize-winning sheep “Wishbone” at Sunday morning’s competition.

The group embraced her and posed for “family” photos after the show, reminding her she would always have their unconditional love and support.

“We’ll always be your family,” they reminded Izzy. “We’ll always be here for you.”