Summer Wellness Fair to kick off Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, Hoosiers will have a chance to get a free wellness screening while having fun with the family with the annual Summer Wellness Fair at Harrison College.

Nathan Elrod is the director of marketing for Harrison College and he stopped by 24-Hour News 8’s studios Sunday to discuss the event.

The fair will include health screenings, fun activities and wellness education as well as giveaways and prizes.

It will take place August 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.at 550 East Washington Street.

For more information and a full list of prizes and vendors, click here.